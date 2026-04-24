Badrinath Dham reopens

Dehradun: The portals of the Badrinath temple in the Garhwal Himalayan region of Uttarakhand reopened for devotees on Thursday after a six-month winter break.

The first puja following the reopening was performed in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The gates of the temple located in Chamoli district were opened at 6.15 am following Vedic rituals and prayers.

Nearly 15,000 pilgrims from across the country and abroad attended the ceremony.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Mahendra Bhatt attended the opening ceremony and interacted with pilgrims to seek feedback on administrative arrangements.

Dhami said the state government made extensive preparations to ensure a safe and smooth Chardham Yatra and urged pilgrims to cooperate in maintaining a “green and clean” pilgrimage.

Sounds of drums, army bands and chants of ‘Jai Badri Vishal’ resonated in the air, while women from Mana and Bamni villages performed the traditional ‘Jhumailo’ dance in the temple courtyard.