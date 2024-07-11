Ayodhya land sold to outsiders, alleges Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the BJP government over the alleged sale of land in Ayodhya to outsiders, claiming a land scam of billions of rupees.



He also demanded a thorough investigation into these land deals.

Yadav made this comment on ‘X’ posting a news report “Arunachal Deputy CM to chief of UP Special Task Force, Brij Bhushan’s MP-son to politicians across party lines: Rush to ride Ayodhya boom” published in The Indian Express.