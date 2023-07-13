Avoid unnecessary travel: Dhami amid heavy rains in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday reiterated his request to people to avoid unnecessary travel in view of incessant rains in the state, and said the state government has released a helpline for those stranded in the disaster.



“Our government has issued disaster relief numbers to help the people of Uttarakhand who are stranded in different places of the state and in Himachal Pradesh,” Dhami said in a tweet.

The chief minister requested people of the state and other tourists and visitors to avoid making unnecessary journeys in view of continuous rains in all parts of the state.

Dhami said he was taking information on the condition of roads and the intensity of rains from all the districts in the disaster control room and added that instructions have been given to the district administration and the State Disaster Response Force to remain on high

alert everywhere.