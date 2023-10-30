Attempts to politicise Raj Bhavan petrol bomb attack won’t work, says DMK

CHENNAI: As war of words escalated between the BJP and the ruling dispensation over the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan petrol bomb attack incident, the DMK insisted that the saffron party’s attempt to politicise the issue will not work with the people.



Raising its pitch, the BJP alleged that with the Raj Bhavan becoming vulnerable to attacks, there was no safety or security to the public, especially women.

“The state police claim that the petrol bomb was hurled outside Raj Bhavan. It is a high security zone and the Raj Bhavan is a cordoned area. When the Governor himself lacks protection, then who will provide security to the people, particularly women?” BJP state chief K Annamalai asked.

Reacting, DMK senior and state Public Works and Highways Minister E V Velu said the Governor’s bungalow is located deep inside the Raj Bhavan premises and police provide round the clock protection in this high security zone.

“An unstable man flung a petrol bomb on the tar road and the BJP here sees it as an attack on the Governor’s official residence. The law and order in Tamil Nadu is well maintained and the BJP’s attempt to politicise will not work,” Velu said.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election was not an ordinary one, and the breakdown of law and order would also reflect at the time of the poll, he said.