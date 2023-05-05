At least 42 dead in several accidents across country

New Delhi: At least 42 people were killed and many got injured across the country in separate accidents on late Wednesday night and Thursday. Most of these mishaps were road accidents. However, there was one incident of fire also, in which two were killed.



11 killed Chhattisgarh

Eleven persons, including five women and two children, were killed when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district.

Ten of the deceased belonged to one family, police said, adding that the accident took place near Jagtara village under Purur police station area on National Highway-30 on Wednesday night.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the tragedy and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased. The victims, natives of Soram-Bhatgaon village in Dhamtari district, were on their way to a wedding ceremony, police said.

3 children, 2 women among 8 dead in Jaipur

Eight people including three children and two women were killed here on Thursday after a tanker truck overturned on the car they were travelling in. The accident took place on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway near Ramnagar area at around 12.30 pm, they said. According to the police, the tire of the tanker truck burst and it overturned on the car passing by.

The car passengers were going from Fagi to Ajmer for a pilgrimage, the police said.

7 killed in Bihar’s Sitamarhi

Seven people, including children, were killed and four others injured when a speeding truck rammed into their auto-rickshaw in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district. The incident happened on Wednesday evening at Magolwa when they were returning to their native village after attending a wedding, police said. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and directed authorities to make all arrangements for proper treatment of the injured.

6 killed in Mahabalipuram

Six persons including two children, all from one family, were killed when the auto in which they were travelling collided with a government bus at Manamai village near Mahabalipuram, about 57 km from here, said police on Thursday.

The family was returning to Chennai in an auto from Karapakkam when the vehicle rammed into a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus proceeding to Puducherry from here, at Manamai village on East Coast Road.

Trailer crashes into van in Rajasthan, 4 dead

Four people died when a trailer crashed into their van near Ratangarh in Churu district of Rajasthan.

The accident happened late Wednesday when the trailer collided head-on with a van moving in the opposite direction, police said. Efforts are on to nab the trailer driver, who fled the crime site after the accident, they added.

4 killed in Maha’s Sangli district

Four persons were killed and one sustained injuries after a private bus entered the wrong lane and collided with a car in the Sangli district of western Maharashtra on Thursday morning, an official said.

The incident took place on the Vita-Nevari-Mahabaleshwar road when the bus was going towards Nevari from Vita, while the car was moving in the opposite direction. At a place around 60 km from the district headquarters, the bus entered the wrong lane and collided with the car, killing four of its occupants, the official said. The driver of the bus has been arrested, he added.

2 charred to death as hotel catches fire in Ramban

Two people were killed, and five others injured when a hotel caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Thursday morning, officials said.

Fire occured in Hotel Maa Shanti in Sanasar tourist place and spread fast engulfing the entire area, they said. A magisterial inquiry headed by ADC Ramban has been ordered.