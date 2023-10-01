Assam, Meghalaya govts to urge CBI to take over probe

Guwahati: The governments of Assam and Meghalaya on Saturday decided to request the CBI to take over the investigation into the 2022 Mukroh violence along the disputed interstate boundary, in which six people were killed.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma, in a joint media briefing after holding talks to resolve the interstate boundary dispute, said both states have decided to wind up their respective judicial commissions probing the Mukroh violence.

“As a confidence-building measure, we have decided to wind up our respective judicial commissions probing the Mukroh incident. Instead, both the state governments will now urge the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the matter,” Sarma said.

He said that the agency will be requested not to register the case in either Guwahati or Shillong but in a neutral location such as Delhi, Kolkata or any other place. Sangma said it has been decided to wind up the respective judicial commissions as neither side has been able to make much progress because the witnesses of either state have not gone to the other side to depose before the commission of that state.

“We want a fair and impartial inquiry. So, we decided to refer it to an independent agency, namely the CBI,” Sangma said. Six people, including five Meghalaya residents and a forest guard from Assam, were killed in a firing incident in Mukroh along a disputed section of the Assam-Meghalaya interstate boundary on November 22 last year.

On another border clash between villagers along the districts of West Karbi Anglong in Assam and West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya on September 26, Sarma said both states have decided to pull back their police forces from the area and the area will be instead manned by the CRPF. “Moreover, I along with my Meghalaya counterpart will visit the disputed area where the clash took place in the last week of September this year to get first hand report about the prevailing situation along that border,” he said. One person was injured as villagers from Lapangap in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district and Tapat in West Karbi Anglong district of Assam clashed using catapults, and bows and arrows on September 26. Both sides accused the other of attacking them while they were working in their fields.

Sarma further said that Assam was keen to resolve the issues in three of the remaining six disputed areas between the two states at the earliest.

“We are keen to resolve the issues at Langpi, Borduar and Desh Doomreah as these are non-scheduled areas for us and we have better flexibility in these areas,” he said. The modalities, however, will be worked out by the regional committees but the final decision will be taken at the chief minister level, he added.