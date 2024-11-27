As elderly Meitei man goes missing, tensions mount

imphal: Tension was palpable on Tuesday in parts of the Imphal West district that borders Kangpokpi after a 55-year-old man belonging to the Meitei community remained missing for more than 24 hours, officials said.

Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a resident of Loitang Khunou village in Imphal West, left home on Monday afternoon to report for work at the Leimakhong Army Camp in Kangpokpi. He has been missing since then, they said.

His mobile phone has been switched off, they added.

“A joint search operation by the police and the Army is underway for him,” a police officer said.

According to his family, Singh did menial jobs at the Leimakhong Army Camp of 57 Mountain Division, located 16 km away from the state capital and surrounded by Kuki-dominated areas.

Meiteis who lived near Leimakhong have fled the area since the onset of the ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives since May last year.

Meanwhile, a large number of people from Singh’s village on the way to Leimakhong to know his whereabouts were stopped by security forces near Kanto Sabal to prevent an escalation of the situation, the police said.

After being stopped, the mob blocked the road with rocks, they said.

“The road to Leimakhong has been barricaded to prevent civilian movement without authorisation,” a police officer said.

As the day progressed, the gathering at the spot increased with hundreds of people accompanied by Meira Paibi activists camping at the spot.

They claimed it was likely that Singh was kidnapped by militants, and urged the state government to send additional forces for his rescue.