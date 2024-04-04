Army plans transformative reforms to boost combat capabilities

New Delhi: Top commanders of the Army have decided to explore the feasibility of creating a tailor-made organisation to function as an “adversarial force” to carry out realistic wargaming and training as part of overall efforts to enhance the force’s combat prowess to deal with future security challenges.



The commanders, at a conference, also decided to revise the force’s human resource management policy to make it more innovative towards meeting the requirements of a tech-enabled future-ready Indian Army. The top Army brass also resolved to undertake organisational and procedural transformation in the 1.2 million force to ensure induction and absorption of niche technology towards futuristic capability development with a focus on ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance).

Towards this, the innovation potential of Army Design Bureau will be upscaled besides separate cells of the bureau are being established at command headquarters.

“To further bolster the initiative, the option of creating a separate fund head will be explored. In addition, test bed brigades/formations will be nominated to ensure greater efficiency and continuity in trials and finalisation of trial reports,” the Army said.

“Moreover, to ensure lifetime support, future procurements will include aspects catering for holistic sustenance requirements during contract finalisation stage,” it said.

In another significant decision, the top Army brass decided that the force’s human resource management policies will be revised and attuned to facilitate

absorption of niche technology with matching training infrastructure. “The revised policy will be more innovative towards meeting the requirements of a tech-enabled future-ready Indian Army,” the Army said in a statement. “To ensure realistic wargame and training, feasibility of creating a tailor-made organisation to function as Adversarial Force will be explored,” it said.

The commanders also decided to explore more opportunities to collaborate with other ministries to optimally utilise resources and synergise efforts for enhanced capability building and infrastructure development in border areas.