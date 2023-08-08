Apex court dismisses petitions challenging Senthil Balaji’s arrest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court dismissed on Monday the petitions filed by Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and his wife challenging a Madras High Court order upholding his arrest in a money laundering case, holding a remand order passed by a judicial officer cannot be contested under the guise of a habeas corpus plea. It said a habeas corpus plea can be filed only in case of illegal detention.

A habeas corpus petition is filed to ensure a person under arrest is brought before a court which determines whether the detention is legal. Balaji, who continues to be a minister without portfolio in the Tamil Nadu government even after his arrest on June 14, and his wife had contested a Madras High Court order upholding his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case arising out of an alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the state's transport department.

"A writ of habeas corpus shall only be issued when the detention is illegal. As a matter of rule, an order of remand by a judicial officer, culminating into a judicial function cannot be challenged by way of a writ of habeas corpus, while it is open to the person aggrieved to seek other statutory remedies.

"When there is a non-compliance of the mandatory provisions along with a total non-application of mind, there may be a case for entertaining a writ of Habeas Corpus and that too by way of a challenge," a bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh said.

Noting that the 15-day custody of Balaji, which the Principal Sessions Judge granted to ED, expires on August 12, the top court court permitted the anti-money laundering agency to interrogate him for five days. Balaji was hospitalised for a heart surgery during the remand period. The bench said admittedly, physical custody of Balaji was not given to the central agency as he was in hospital.

"Admission of the appellant to the hospital of his choice cannot be termed as a physical custody in favour of the respondents (ED). Custody could not be taken on the basis of the interim order passed by the High Court which certainly shall not come in the way of calculating the period of 15 days. "An investigating agency is expected to be given a reasonable freedom to do its part. To say that the respondents ought to have examined the appellant in the hospital, and that too with the permission of the doctors, can never be termed as an adequate compliance," the bench said.