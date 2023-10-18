Another held by CBI for destroying OMR sheets

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested one of the top brass of the private company — S Basu Roy and Company — for allegedly destroying the OMR sheets in connection with teachers’ recruitment scam case.



The accused identified as Koushik Maji was grilled by the central agency. Raids were also conducted at his house in Howrah’s Dasnagar along with the office and godown of the company in Kolkata earlier.

On Tuesday, Maji was again summoned at the Nizam Palace for interrogation. While questioning, CBI officials reportedly found several ambiguities in his statement and thus decided to take him into custody.

Earlier on Monday, another employee of S Basu Roy and Company, identified as Partha Sen, was arrested in connection with the same case. He was reportedly engaged in the programming section. It may be mentioned that S Basu Roy and Company was given the contract for evaluating OMR sheets of the candidates.