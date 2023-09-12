Amit Shah to roll out BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ on September 12 in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

RAI PUR: The BJP will roll out its ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, aiming to cover 87 out of the total 90 Assembly constituencies in the poll-bound state to expose the Congress-led government’s alleged corruption and highlight the Centre’s public welfare schemes and policies.



Union Home minister Amit Shah will flag off the yatra after offering prayers at Maa Danteshwari temple in Dantewada (south Chhattisgarh) followed by a public rally there, a party functionary in Raipur said.

The second ‘Parivartan Yatra’ will be flagged off by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda in Jashpur (north Chhattisgarh) on September 15, he said.

BJP state in-charge Om Mathur, regional general secretary (organisation) for Chhattisgarh Ajay Jamwal and state general secretary (organisation) Pavan Sai on Monday performed a puja of the bus and vehicles, which will be used for the yatra, at the party’s state headquarters Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, before the vehicles headed for Dantewada.

It is the same high-tech bus used by the BJP for its ‘Vikas Yatra’ in the state ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections when the party was in power, a member of the state BJP’s communication wing said.

The bus is equipped with CCTV cameras, an LED screen, and a hydraulic lift for leaders to address gatherings during the yatra, among other modern amenities, he said.

The bus painted saffron with blue and green stripes at the bottom has pictures of PM Modi, Nadda, state BJP chief Arun Sao, former chief minister Raman Singh, and leader of opposition in the state assembly Narayan Chandel.