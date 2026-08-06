Ambala: CM Saini honours more than 250 students

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state government is committed to ensuring that no talented student in Haryana is deprived of opportunities due to a lack of resources.



He said that providing equal opportunities in education, ensuring transparency and recognising merit are among the government’s highest priorities. Today, every young person in Haryana can confidently say that success depends on hard work

rather than unfair practices of “kharchi-parchi”. Respect for talent and transparency has become the identity of the new Haryana.

The Chief Minister was addressing the Utkrisht Shiksha Puraskar-2026 ceremony organised in Ambala on Wednesday.

He honoured more than 250 students from over 70 schools who excelled in Class 10, Class 12 and various competitive examinations.

Congratulating the students along with their parents and teachers, he said that the honour is not only a recognition of the students’ achievements but also a tribute to the sacrifices of parents and the dedication of teachers.