Akhilesh advocates for ‘PDA,’ criticises Yogi govt

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, during his PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) yatra, asserted that his party’s PDA coalition represents a collective voice against exploitation and oppression, encompassing women, tribals, and the forward section of society.



He emphasised that the ‘PDA’ is a unifying force born from shared consciousness and feelings, committed to championing the rights and dignity of those who are “Pichhde” (backward), Dalit, and “Alpasankhyak” (minority).

Yadav, who reached Lucknow with his PDA yatra, stated, “Be it ‘Agde’ (upper caste) or ‘Adivasi,’ (tribal) or ‘Adhi Abadi,’ (women) everyone is included in the PDA for whom our party is battling.”

The ‘PDA’ is a term coined by the Samajwadi Party to represent the interests of the backward, Dalits, and minorities.

The PDA yatra, having already covered over 5,000 km across the state, arrived in Lucknow on Monday and is scheduled to conclude in Etawah’s Saifai on November 22. The primary aim of the yatra is to raise awareness about threats to social justice, human rights, and the dignity of individuals while pressing for a caste census.