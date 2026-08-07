AAP's school reforms put Punjab at ‘top spot’: Edu Min Bains

Chandigarh: Punjab Education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday said the state has emerged as the top performer in the NITI Aayog School Education Quality Index 2026, overtaking Kerala, attributing the achievement to sweeping reforms introduced by the AAP government.



Participating in a discussion in the Punjab Assembly, Bains said government schools have undergone a major transformation over the past four years. He recalled that when he assumed office in July 2022, over 8,000 schools lacked boundary walls, 3,200 had no functional toilets, and nearly four lakh students sat on the floor. Textbooks, he said, often reached schools only in October or November.

Today, textbooks are distributed before the academic session begins, while infrastructure works worth Rs 2,638 crore have been completed across 19,125 government schools. He added that the state has also secured Rs 1,000 crore in World Bank assistance for further upgrades.

Highlighting improvements in academic performance, Bains said 882 students from government schools qualified NEET-UG 2026, compared to just 80 in 2021, crediting the Punjab Academic Coaching for Excellence (PACE) initiative. He also said Punjab has become the first state to introduce Artificial Intelligence as a core subject from Classes I to XII.

The minister said the government's Mission Samarth programme now covers nearly 12 lakh students with the support of over 70,000 teachers, using level-based teaching to strengthen foundational learning.