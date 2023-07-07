AAP opposes Assam Delimitation draft

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has voiced serious concerns over the draft delimitation for the upcoming elections in Assam, citing the reliance on outdated census data from 2001 and a disregard for population growth and demographic changes, in a press conference held on Friday.



AAP’s in-charge of North Eastern States, Rajesh Sharma, criticised the Election Commission for failing to adhere to its own guidelines, resulting in potential adverse impacts on administrative and governance systems, as well as violations of fair representation for various ethnic and caste groups in Assam. Sharma remarked: “The way the demarcation has been done in the draft is woefully inconsistent and riddled with mistakes. It fails to consider the growing population of Assam, its geographical location and concerns of various castes, communities, ethnic groups, and geographical factors crucial to the delimitation process.”

AAP’s another key concern is the use of outdated census figures from 2001 in the delimitation process. “Despite significant population growth since 2001. The population of Assam has surged to an estimated 36 million in 2023, compared to approximately 14.6 million in 1971,” Sharma added.

He questioned the Election Commission’s decision to base the delimitation on the 2001 census, emphasising that the latest available census data should be used, as seen in the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir based on the 2011 census.

Furthermore, he expressed concerns about the adverse consequences of merging or abolishing certain constituencies in Assam, citing examples such as the Amguri constituency in Sivasagar district. He also highlighted the reduction of Vidhan Sabha seats in Barak Valley, viewed as a violation of the rights of the local population and likely to pose significant challenges in the future.

AAP called upon the government and Election Commission to listen to the voices of the protesting masses and conduct the delimitation along with the nationwide delimitation scheduled for 2026.

Protests have erupted across Assam in response to the delimitation draft, with demonstrations taking place in Barak Valley, Sivasagar, Amgudi, and Sorbhog. AAP plans to present the shortcomings of the draft in a public hearing organised by the Election Commission in Assam.

Sharma expressed skepticism regarding the draft, suggesting possible undue influence by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet members. AAP has submitted a representation to the Election Commission, seeking a fair hearing and urging the dissemination of correct information about the delimitation plans in Assam.