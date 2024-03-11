AAP begins its LS election campaign from Haryana’s Kurukshetra

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) started the election campaign from Kurukshetra on Sunday.



Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Singh Mann started the election campaign with the slogan “Badlenge Kurukshetra, Badlenge Haryana, Ibke India ko Jitana”.

Along with him, the State President of Aam Aadmi Party and its candidate under INDIA Alliance from Kurukshetra, Dr. Sushil Gupta, Senior State Vice President of Aam Aadmi Party Anurag Dhanda, and State Vice President and former Minister Balbir Singh Saini were also present. AAP officials, workers, and supporters from across the state were present in the programme.

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing the election campaign public meeting, said that Lok Sabha elections are to be held after a month.

Code of conduct can be imposed at any time. This time, Aam Aadmi Party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha from the ‘INDIA’ alliance is Dr. Sushil Gupta. “I want to ask you, what did these 10 MPs do for you in the last 10 years?” He said, I will talk about you, about your home, and think about our country. What is the matter with these other parties? These parties looted the country in 75 years. There is an election after a month, and in this election, you have to choose your MP.