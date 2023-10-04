‘7 more patients died between Oct 1 & 2; total 31 succumbed in 2 days’

AURANGABAD: A day after it came to light that 24 patients died in a 24-hour period at a government-run hospital in Maharashtra’s Nanded, the authorities on Tuesday confirmed that seven more deaths occurred at the same facility between October 1 and 2.



The District Information Office (DIO) of Nanded, located around 280 km from here, confirmed this on a social media platform, which took the total count of the deceased patients in the hospital in 48 hours to 31.

Earlier, 24 deaths were reported at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded in 24 hours between September 30 and October 1. Twelve of the 24 deceased were infants, a top Maharashtra health department official said on Monday.

In a social media post, the Nanded DIO said, “The facts related to the death of patients at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital is as follows: 24 deaths between September 30 and October 1; seven deaths between October 1 and 2.”

“Please do not panic. A team of doctors is ready,” it added.

Taking to microblogging site X on Tuesday morning, senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said, “Deaths continue unabated at the hospital in Nanded. Seven more patients, including four children, died since yesterday (October 2) at the Government Medical College and Hospital.” He said the state government should fix the responsibility.