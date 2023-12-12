302 drug smugglers held by Punjab Police

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has arrested 302 drug smugglers and suppliers across the state, in the last week, after registering 221 FIRs, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.



Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill said, while addressing a press conference here on Monday, that the Police have also recovered 24.08-Kg Heroin, 10-Kg opium, 1.57 quintals of poppy husk, and 1.05 lakhs tablets/capsules/injections/vials of Pharma opioids and Rs 20.72 Lakh drug money from their possession.

Gill said that the state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy— enforcement, prevention and rehabilitation— to eradicate drugs from the state.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during his recent review meeting with the senior officers of Punjab Police had directed CPs/SSPs to go into the field and do public meetings at village ‘saths’ to get first-hand-information, which will help in preventing the crime and eradicate drug menace.

Mann told CPs/SSPs to increase awareness activities against drugs, hold small flag marches in their jurisdictions and hold periodic meetings with the prominent persons of the society. Police has organised at least 175 awareness event so far.