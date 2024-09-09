Rajasthan HC seeks progress report on search for missing man in Nahargarh hills

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court issued a notice to the state police chief and others on Monday, seeking a progress report about the search for a man who went missing in the Nahargarh hills on September 1. Rahul Parashar (21) and his brother Ashish (19) had gone missing during their visit to the Charan Mandir in Nahargarh. Following the family's complaint, the police started a search operation and traced Ashish's body in the Nahargarh hills on September 2. But Rahul has not been traced yet. Their father Suresh Parashar approached the high court on Saturday and filed a habeas corpus petition in this matter. A division bench of Justice Inderjeet Singh and Justice Bhuwan Goyal heard the petition on Monday and issued notice to the director general of police and other officials of the state government seeking a progress report, said Girraj Prasad Sharma, the counsel for Suresh Parashar.

He said that the next hearing on the matter is on September 20. Police, on the other hand, said an intense search operation was conducted in the forest by the local police, NDRF, SDRF and Civil defence teams along with the locals but to no avail, a police official said. "Apart from this, a dog squad was engaged and a team of mining experts was roped in to search the gorges as well. A helicopter was also deployed without any success," Additional DCP North Bajrang Singh said. It is difficult to conduct a search in the forest which has grown thick during monsoon, he said but stressed that a majority of the area has been covered.