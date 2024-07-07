8 injured in explosion at sponge iron factory in Bankura
Kolkata: Eight people were injured in an explosion at a sponge iron factory in West Bengal's Bankura district on Saturday evening, police said. The blast happened in an electric transformer in the factory, located in Barjora, around 7.30 pm, they said. Eight people were injured, and they were admitted to a hospital, police said. At least two persons received critical burn injuries in the accident, but their conditions are stable, locals said.
