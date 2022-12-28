Teacher arrested for 'torturing' wife, suspended

BALURGHAT: A college teacher was suspended on Monday afternoon by the Teachers' Council after being arrested by the police allegedly for his involvement in torturing his wife.



The accused Tapas Paul was arrested by the police on December 23 and worked as an assistant professor at Raiganj University. He was already produced in Balurghat Chief Judicial Magistrate Court by the police and was remanded in police custody. He will again be produced before the concerned court on December 28.

According to a police source, the wife of the accused Mayurika who works in the same profession lodged an FIR at Balurghat police station on December 21 against the accused. Both the couple got married around three years ago. In her FIR, she said: "His husband has an extramarital affair with a young woman He concealed his affair before marriage. When I came to know about their relationship, he started torturing me. He used to beat me without any provocation immediately after marriage."