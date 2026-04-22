Why South Korea is a top choice for Indian students

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to strengthen the India-South Korea special strategic partnership. The meeting led to the launch of an India-Korea digital bridge, aimed at expanding collaboration in artificial intelligence, semiconductors and information technology. Both countries also signed MoUs in key sectors such as shipbuilding, sustainability, steel and ports, reinforcing economic and technological cooperation.



Now, South Korea is increasingly emerging as a preferred destination for Indian students. The number of Indian students in South Korea has risen sharply in recent years, reflecting the country’s growing appeal as a study destination. Estimates suggest that around 1,500 to over 3,500 Indian students were enrolled during the 2023–24 academic year. Recent data also shows that this number has doubled between 2020 and 2024, highlighting a steady increase in interest towards South Korean universities among Indian students. Known for its vibrant culture, safety, and strong academic ecosystem, South Korea houses six universities ranked among the world’s top 100, with several attracting a growing number of Indian applicants. We list some of the universities popular among Indian students.

Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology

Located in Daejeon, KAIST ranks 53rd globally and is a leading research university. With 11% international students, it offers most of its courses in English, making it highly accessible to foreign students. Known for excellence in engineering, natural sciences and computer science, KAIST also benefits from its scenic surroundings, including forests, lakes and hiking trails that provide a balanced student life.

Kyung Hee University

Kyung Hee University in Seoul is widely regarded as one of the most visually stunning campuses in South Korea. Ranked 328th globally, it has 10% international students and offers programmes in hospitality, nursing and modern languages. The campus is equipped with museums, dining facilities, dormitories, a bank and a gym, providing a self-sufficient environment for students.

Sogang University

Sogang University, located in Seoul, is known for its strong emphasis on Korean language learning and cultural integration. With 17% international students, it offers programmes in modern languages, economics and humanities. Its Korean Language Education Center is among the best in the country, focusing heavily on speaking skills and cultural activities to enhance learning.

Sungkyunkwan University

One of Korea’s oldest universities, Sungkyunkwan University combines historical legacy with modern industry connections. Ranked 123rd globally, it has 14% international students and offers courses in materials science, social sciences and more.

Yonsei University

Located in Seoul, Yonsei University offers an engaging campus experience with a strong focus on extracurricular involvement. With 12% international undergraduate students and top programs in business, engineering and social sciences, the university ranks 56th globally. Students benefit from a lively campus culture that includes clubs, festivals and sports, along with freshman dorm initiatives that encourage social interaction and exploration of city life.

Korea University

Also based in Seoul, Korea University stands out for its comprehensive student support services. With 8% international undergraduates and a QS ranking of 67, it offers programmes in marketing, modern languages and social sciences. The university provides mental health counselling in English, academic mentoring, and accessibility support, ensuring a smooth transition for both degree-seeking and exchange students.

Chonnam National University

Situated in Gwangju, Chonnam National University is known for its affordability. With lower tuition fees and a reduced cost of living compared to Seoul, it is an attractive choice for budget-conscious students. Ranked between 851–900 globally, the university specialises in agriculture, life sciences and natural sciences. Its location offers a mix of scenic landscapes, historic sites and a rich culinary tradition.

Seoul National University

Seoul National University, often regarded as the “Harvard of South Korea,” ranks 31st globally and attracts top talent from across the world. With 15% international students, it is known for excellence in engineering, life sciences and computer science. Nearly all faculty members hold doctoral degrees from leading global institutions, and graduates often go on to hold prominent positions, making it a strong addition to any academic profile.