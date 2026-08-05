UNSW Sydney opens campus in Bengaluru

For decades, Australia has been a preferred destination for Indian students seeking a world-class education and globally relevant career opportunities. And now, Indian students can experience a taste of Australia in Bengaluru. UNSW Sydney, Australia’s premier university, has officially launched its first international campus in India and is set to start academic operations in August 2026.



Located at Manyata Business Park in Bengaluru, the campus will offer students access to an internationally recognised UNSW education in one of India’s most dynamic technology and innovation ecosystems. By combining Australian academic excellence with Bengaluru’s thriving industry landscape, the university aims to create stronger opportunities for interdisciplinary learning, applied research and industry engagement. The launch follows another milestone for UNSW, which was recently ranked again in the world’s top 20 universities in the 2027 QS World University Rankings.

Prof Attila Brungs, Vice-Chancellor and President, UNSW Sydney, said, “The opening of our Bengaluru campus reflects both our confidence in India’s extraordinary talent ecosystem and our long-term commitment to strengthening the Australia–India education partnership through our ‘Progress for All’ strategy.”

The Bengaluru campus will initially focus on areas aligned with the NEP 2020, skills and future workforce demand while addressing global research priorities – including AI, cybersecurity, digital technologies, advanced manufacturing and sustainability. Beyond academics, the campus is expected to serve as a platform for deeper collaboration between Australia and India across research, innovation and enterprise.