St Xavier’s University, Kolkata starts engineering & tech courses

St Xavier’s University, Kolkata inaugurated the undergraduate programmes of the Xavier School of Engineering and Technology (XSET) on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in the University’s expansion into engineering and technology education.



Vice-Chancellor, Rev Dr John Felix Raj, S.J., welcomed the gathering and felicitated the chief guest, Dr Suman Chakraborty, Director, IIT Kharagpur. In his inaugural address, Rev Dr Raj reaffirmed “the university’s commitment to nurturing technically competent, ethically grounded, and socially responsible engineers capable of contributing meaningfully to national development.”

Dr Chakraborty encouraged the newly admitted students to embrace innovation, interdisciplinary learning, and research-driven education while cultivating integrity, creativity, and a lifelong passion for learning. He highlighted the transformative role of engineering in addressing contemporary global challenges and urged students to become responsible professionals committed to technological advancement and societal well-being.

The inauguration marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Xavier School of Engineering and Technology, which has commenced its first academic session with undergraduate programmes in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), and Information Technology (IT). The inaugural batch has received an encouraging response, with more than 250 students admitted across four BTech programmes.