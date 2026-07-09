Shree Arohan Chapter IV to put spotlight on young entrepreneurs

Come July 11 and Shree Arohan Chapter IV- Annual Entrepreneurship Summit by Shikshayatan Entrepreneurship Society (SES), Shri Shikshayatan College, is all set to take over Kolkata. An initiative dedicated to fostering entrepreneurial thinking by bringing together aspiring founders, students, industry leaders, and innovators on one platform, Shree Arohan this year will have a footfall of more than 2,000 students from colleges across Kolkata. Millennium Post is the media partner for this prestigious annual entrepreneurship summit.



With the theme, ‘Gotham: Rule the game before the city decides your fate’, the event focuses on ethical business practices, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Inspired by the complexities of modern business, this year’s theme explores the balance between ambition and ethics, encouraging participants to navigate the entrepreneurial landscape through innovation, strategic thinking, and responsible leadership.

One of the highlights of the event is the compelling panel discussion, where the industry experts share insights on entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership and industry trends. This time, the panel discussion features Shashi Jain Dugar, an award-winning image consultant and leadership coach; Dr Priyanka Chatterjee (Golpodidi), who is a TEDx speaker and internationally acclaimed storyteller and Suraj Juneja, a serial entrepreneur, startup mentor, and founder of FreeFlow Ventures.

The event will also feature stalls run by student entrepreneurs from Shri Shikshayatan College, providing them with a platform to showcase and sell their products, interact with visitors, and promote their ventures.

A flagship annual entrepreneurship event of the reputable college of Kolkata, the event features six inter-college business and management competitions spanning entrepreneurship, finance, marketing, human resources, and public speaking, offering participants the opportunity to solve real-world challenges, showcase their skills, and compete with talented students from institutions across the city.

Interestingly, Shree Arohan began its journey in 2023 as a humble celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit. What started as a small initiative has, over the years, evolved into one of the flagship events, with Shree Arohan Chapter IV reflecting the remarkable growth and impact the event has achieved.

The core objective of Shree Arohan is to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset among young individuals by providing them with a dynamic platform to learn, connect, and grow.

Know the details

Date: July 11, 2026

Venue: Shri Shikshayatan College, Kolkata

Theme: Gotham – Rule the Game Before the City Decides Your Fate

Panel speakers: Suraj Juneja – Serial entrepreneur, startup mentor, and Founder of FreeFlow Ventures; Shashi Jain Dugar – Award-winning Image Consultant and Leadership Coach and Dr Priyanka Chatterjee (Golpodidi) – TEDx Speaker and internationally acclaimed storyteller

Objective: Shree Arohan aims to create an ecosystem where entrepreneurship is experienced beyond the classroom. Through competitions, expert-led discussions, networking opportunities, and student-led business ventures, the summit empowers participants to develop practical business acumen, foster innovation, and cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset capable of creating meaningful impact