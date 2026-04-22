Outcome-oriented management programme for working professionals from IIM Mumbai

IIM Mumbai has entered into a partnership with Masai to launch new programmes for working professionals. For many professionals, access to quality management education remains constrained by cost, format, and limited flexibility. Through this collaboration, the institutes seek to address that gap by introducing programmes that are both accessible and closely aligned with industry requirements.



Spanning management, wealth management, and the performing arts, the programmes will be delivered through weekend, on-campus sessions, allowing participants to continue working while they study. Graduates will receive IIM Mumbai alumni status along with certification. The programmes include:

Postgraduate Programme in Management (MBA-PGPM)

A two-year programme for professionals aiming to move into senior management roles. Delivered in a weekend format, it covers core business functions including finance, marketing, operations, and strategy, with a focus on applied learning. It’s open to candidates with at least two years of work experience.

Postgraduate Executive Programme in Creative Leadership – Artpreneur (PGPCL-A)

This one-year weekend programme is designed for performing artists looking to build sustainable, independent careers. It integrates business fundamentals with creative practice, with a focus on entrepreneurship, personal branding, and project development. It’s open to graduates with at least 50 percent marks or equivalent.