One in 3 BFSI employees plan to quit

BFSI’s next big risk isn’t financial. It’s workforce readiness. India’s banking, financial services, and insurance sector is facing a looming retention crisis, with one in three employees currently planning to leave their jobs. Roles are evolving faster than job design, skills remain uneven, leading to dependency and burnout, and learning systems lag rapid change, even as nearly half the workforce requires reskilling. As expectations compound, the burden shifts to managers and frontline teams, creating execution stress despite strong business performance. The leadership imperative has therefore moved from initiating change to ensuring people and systems operate reliably at scale.



The report by Great Place To Work India titled, ‘People Reality in BFSI- Three workforce Imperatives’ highlights AI is advancing rapidly and accelerating how work gets done, reshaping BFSI roles faster than organizations can redesign them. A solid with 83% of employees across BFSI expressing positive sentiment towards AI at work, with 87% of employees identifying automation of manual tasks and increased speed and efficiency as the primary benefits of AI at work.

The report mentions that the future of BFSI will be decided by transformation intent and by the resilience of its people management. Organizations that redesign roles alongside technology, strengthen everyday leadership behaviours, and accelerate learning in step with change will be best positioned to deliver sustainable performance without eroding trust or wellbeing.