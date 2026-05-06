NIT Rourkela develops high-durability material for aircraft landing gear

A research group at NIT Rourkela has created a lightweight material that can be used in developing aircraft landing gear with high durability. Aircraft landing gear must possess durability to endure the wear and tear during landing and taxiing of the aircraft.



Typically made of aluminium and aluminium alloys, aircraft landing gear are designed to absorb the weight of the aircraft and must endure contact with the runway. Such conditions rapidly wear the gear material. While aluminium and aluminium alloys are lightweight in nature, their durability under such high-stress conditions remains a limitation.

To address this gap, Prof Syed Nasimul Alam, Associate Professor, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, NIT Rourkela, along with his research scholar group, including Dr Arka Ghosh, Dr Ashutosh Das, Dr Pankaj Shrivastava, Nityananda Sahoo, Parth Patel, and Dr Velaphi Msomi from the University of South Africa (UNISA), have developed a novel nanocomposite material that can be used for aircraft landing gear. The findings of this research have been published in the prestigious Materials Letters journal.