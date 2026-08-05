NHRC’s online short-term internship course

The two-week Online Short-Term Internship Programme (OSTI) organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India for university-level students started at Manav Adhikar Bhawan, New Delhi recently. 100 students from diverse academic backgrounds, selected from 2,036 applicants, are participating in the programme.



NHRC Chairperson, Justice V Ramasubramanian inaugurated the programme in the presence of Member, Justice (Dr) Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi; Secretary General, Piyush Goyal; Joint Secretaries, Samir Kumar, Saidingpuii Chhakchhuak and Director Satovisha Samajdar.

The programme will feature around 30 lectures on important human rights topics and involve 20 eminent guest speakers, including senior government officials, academicians, civil society representatives, human rights defenders, NHRC officers, representatives from international institutions working for the protection of human rights and subject experts.