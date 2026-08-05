News & views

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Goa Institute of Management researcher has demonstrated that incorporating blockchain technology to enhance transparency and reduce information asymmetry can benefit all stakeholders, including producers, exporters, importers, and processors, involved in the international tomato trade.
Coursera in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) launched UNESCO’s first free course, the Global MOOC on the Ethics of AI, developed in collaboration with LG AI Research.
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