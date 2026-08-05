Indonesia to partner with IIT Madras for research

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science & Technology, Republic of Indonesia is partnering with IIT Madras Global Research Foundation (IITM Global) to strengthen strategic cooperation in higher education, research, innovation, deep technology, entrepreneurship and talent development.



On Wednesday, IIT Madras hosted Prof Brian Yuliarto, Minister of Higher Education, Science & Technology, Republic of Indonesia, during which a MoU was signed between IIT Madras Global Research Foundation and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science & Technology, Republic of Indonesia. “Indonesia has set an ambitious vision to become a globally competitive, innovation-driven economy. Achieving this requires strong partnerships that empower our universities, researchers, students and entrepreneurs to work together with world-class institutions. I believe this partnership will strengthen Indonesia’s innovation ecosystem while reflecting the growing strategic relationship between Indonesia and India,” said Yuliarto.

Prof V. Kamakoti, Chairman, IIT Madras Global Research Foundation and Director, IIT Madras, added, “We are delighted to partner with the Government of Indonesia in building globally competitive research, innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems that contribute to sustainable economic development and strengthen the enduring friendship between our two countries.”

The partnership emerged directly from the recent bilateral discussions between PM Narendra Modi and HE Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, during which both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to significantly expanding cooperation in higher education, science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.