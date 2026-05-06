Indo-French residency programme opens entries

The French Institute in India and the French Embassy in India announced the launch of the fourth edition of the Villa Swagatam, cross-residency programme, a flagship initiative designed to foster long-term artistic and literary dialogue between France and South Asia. Applications are open until Monday, May 31, 2026.



Through immersive residencies ranging from one to three months, the programme supports artists, translators, writers, designers and researchers seeking to engage deeply with new cultural environments and develop collaborative projects. At the heart of Villa Swagatam lies a dual thematic focus that shapes both its identity and its impact: literature and arts and crafts.

For this edition, Villa Swagatam is also introducing its first research residency in collaboration with the Institut d’études avancées de Nantes, inviting Indian scholars, thinkers and researchers to propose a project at the intersection of the humanities, new imagineries, and contemporary global challenges.