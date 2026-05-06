Indian students rethink study abroad plans

Shaborna Roy and Rupsa Mukherjee, both second-year BSc Economics students at Loreto College, Kolkata, do not aspire to study abroad. One of the primary reasons for continuing their higher education in India is the high cost, coupled with tightening visa rules for international students. The added concern of the Iran-US conflict in the Middle East has further contributed to their hesitation. In fact, the changing geopolitical situation has become a source of worry for many Indian students who dream of studying abroad. Rising costs are also forcing students to rethink their plans.



Take the example of Suhita Mondal of Shri Shikshayatan College, Kolkata, who is pursuing BA English Honours. She is not particularly enthusiastic about studying abroad, citing the economic burden it places on middle-class families. While there are several scholarships available for international students, the cost of living including rent, food and transportation continues to put added pressure on families. Soumili Dutta, a third-year engineering student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, also does not have plans to study abroad. Instead, she intends to upskill and pursue higher education in India. It is also worth noting that more than 17 international universities are setting up campuses in the country, giving students the opportunity to access foreign education within India.

The number of Indian students travelling overseas for higher education has declined steadily over the past three years. According to data shared by the Ministry of Education in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said that 9.08 lakh Indians went abroad for studies in 2023. This number fell to 7.7 lakh in 2024 and further to 6.26 lakh in 2025. The figures, sourced from the Bureau of Immigration under the Union Home Ministry, indicate a cumulative decline of nearly 31 per cent between 2023 and 2025. The data is based on Indians who declared “study/education” as their purpose of travel.

Meanwhile, Srija Banerjee, a student of Shri Shikshayatan College, aspires to earn a degree from an Ivy League institution or a leading university in the UK. “It’s not that I can’t pursue the same in India, but I believe there is more scope abroad,” she said. Similarly, Aadriz Bhattacharjee, a third-year BCom Honours student in Accounts and Finance at Techno University, aims to complete his MBA in London. “An MBA requires practical exposure, which the Indian education system often lacks,” he said. He added that universities abroad offer structured internship and full-time work opportunities as part of their courses, which are highly beneficial.