India opens AYUSH scholarships for foreign students

India has opened applications for the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) AYUSH Scholarship Scheme 2026–27, inviting foreign nationals to pursue studies in traditional systems such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy. Offered on behalf of the Ministry of AYUSH, the programme falls under the International Fellowship initiative and aims to promote India’s heritage of holistic healthcare globally. The last date to apply is May 15, 2026.



Courses offered

* BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS (5.5 years with internship)

* BSc Yoga, BA Yoga Shastra (3 years)

* MD in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Homoeopathy (3 years)

* MSc Yoga (2 years)

* PhD in Ayurveda, Unani (3 years)

Eligibility criteria

* Must be a foreign national

* Minimum age: 18 years

* UG: 12 years schooling (Science for medical streams)

* PG: Relevant recognised degree

* PhD: Recognised postgraduate qualification

* Documents must be submitted with English translations

* Apply before May 15, 2026

Scholarship benefits

* Financial assistance

* Admission to top AYUSH institutions

* Airfare support (arrival & return)

* Academic and cultural exposure