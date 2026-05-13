IIM Sambalpur invites applications for second batch of UG courses

IIM Sambalpur is inviting applications for its second batch of four-year Bachelor of Science courses for the academic year 2026. The institute has two Bachelor of Science courses including BS in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence and BS in Management & Public Policy. Both these courses are designed keeping in mind the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.



Designed to address the needs of contemporary occupations, the programmes include important aspects like data science, management, public policy, and sustainability, providing students with the opportunity to gain technical as well as soft skills necessary for the current work culture. Applications for the 2026 academic session are now open.

Key highlights

* Curriculum aligned with the latest industry trends and academic research frontiers

* Multi-disciplinary curriculum that brings together management, marketing, technology, AI, Operations, policy and analytics

* Real-world exposure through live projects, internships, industry collaborations and field immersions

* Final year capstone project and dissertation addressing real-life problems

* Different exit points for students aligned with NEP 2020: Certificate (Year 1), Diploma (Year 2), Degree (Year 3), Honours (Year 4)