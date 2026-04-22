Gender gap in deep tech widens as 43% firms struggle to hire women in AI & ML

Women remain underrepresented in India’s deep tech sector, with representation gaps at entry-level and persisting through senior roles, revealed a recent survey by Indeed’s latest Hiring Tracker (IHT). The survey, which focuses on specialised fields such as AI/ML, Data Science, and Cybersecurity, points to a combination of hiring trends, pay perceptions, and progression timelines as key factors shaping the workforce.



The data indicate that female representation remains limited from the start of the career pipeline. Nearly half of employers surveyed (43%) report that women constitute only 0–10% of their entry-level deep tech hires. Furthermore, no surveyed organisation reported female representation exceeding 50% at any level of seniority.

Active job-seeking among women in this sector has remained stable, with 43% reporting active applications in Q4, compared to 42% in Q3, suggesting that the representation gap is not due to a lack of activity among female professionals but rather structural entry barriers.

The report highlights a divergence in how pay and growth are experienced within organisations. 38% of employers report that women take longer to progress to mid-level roles compared to their male counterparts. Approximately 32% of employees believe colleagues of the opposite gender earn more for similar work. This includes 34% of women who believe men earn more, and 31% of men who believe women earn more. While 67% of employers report no gender pay gap at senior levels, 27% of employees perceive that the gap actually widens with seniority.

The report also notes differences in how candidates approach job offers. Male candidates are more likely to negotiate salaries, which may impact long-term pay trajectories. Additionally, women showed greater openness to roles with lower incremental increases, with 23% willing to accept salary hikes of 10% or less.