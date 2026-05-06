DRDO offers paid internship with Rs 30,000 stipend

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has opened applications for its 2026 paid internship programme, aimed at giving engineering students hands-on exposure to defence research and advanced technology development.



The application window, which opened on April 1, 2026, will remain active until May 15, 2026. Interested candidates can apply through the official DRDO careers portal at drdo.gov.in. Shortlisted applicants will be notified via email.

The internship will run for four to six months, beginning in May or June 2026. Selected candidates will receive a total stipend of Rs 30,000 for the entire duration, along with a certificate upon successful completion.

Final-year students pursuing BE, BTech, ME, MTech, or other engineering programmes are eligible to apply, provided they do not have any backlogs. Applicants are advised to visit the official DRDO website for detailed eligibility criteria and further information.