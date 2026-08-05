CHEVENING SCHOLARSHIPS TO STUDY IN UK

Indian students will be able to apply for the UK government’s flagship international scholarships programme. Chevening Scholarships offer full financial support to pursue a one-year master’s degree at any UK university and are open to Indian citizens with a minimum of two years’ work experience, acquired after the completion of their undergraduate degree. The application window remains open till October 6, 2026.



The Chevening programme in India is the largest in the world, benefiting 4,000 awardees since 1983. Ben Mellor, Acting British High Commissioner to India, said, “Education is one of the key pillars of UK-India Vision 2035 and Chevening is our flagship programme. It develops future leaders and offers a unique opportunity for some of the best and brightest in India to study in the UK. Chevening awards are highly competitive and extremely rewarding. India has millions of exceptionally talented young people and I encourage aspiring leaders from every corner of the country to apply.”

Chevening Scholarships are a vital part of the UK-India education and skills partnership and a practical expression of the two countries’ shared Vision 2035.

Know more

* Chevening began in 1983 and has developed into a prestigious international awards scheme

* Chevening awardees come from over 160 countries and territories worldwide

* Over 75% of scholars from the 2026 Chevening cohort hail from tier 2 and 3 cities, with many being first-generation learners. Women comprise 68% of the cohort



