CEO Speaks: Passion Ignites Success: A Year of K-REERS Inspiration!

As we commemorate the first anniversary of our beloved K-REERS today, I find myself reflecting on the incredible journey we’ve shared over the past year. Your positive responses, support, and enthusiasm have been the driving force behind our exploration of diverse career paths and emerging trends in education. I want to express my sincerest heartfelt gratitude to you — our readers — for the unwavering support you’ve shown throughout our short journey together. Your engagement, feedback, and shared enthusiasm have inspired us all to get better at what we have tried to do with each passing week!





If you have followed the thread closely, there’s one resounding message I have always wanted to emphasise — the transformative power of pursuing one’s passion! This is something that I have always personally believed in very strongly and this has been validated and re-validated over time through my interactions with so many “successful” individuals. I urge students to recognise that their passion isn’t just a fleeting interest — it’s the compass pointing towards a fulfilling and successful future. The path to success is diverse and aligning your career with your deepest interests can lead to extraordinary possibilities!

While making a career choice, it’s imperative to resist the gravitational pull of societal expectations and peer pressure. Blindly adhering to conventional norms might lead to a path that doesn’t align with our true passions and aspirations. Each individual is unique, born with distinct talents and interests. Succumbing to external pressures can stifle creativity and hinder the pursuit of personal fulfilment. It is crucial to chart our own course, driven by authentic desires rather than conforming to preconceived notions of success. The world needs diverse talents, and embracing our individuality in career choices can lead to not just personal satisfaction but also contribute to a richer and more innovative society.

Hence, it’s all the more essential for students to recognise the immense potential that lies within their passions. The first step in turning passion into a career is self-discovery — understanding what truly excites and motivates you. Once you’ve identified your passion, it’s time to weave it into the fabric of your career narrative. This may involve aligning your academic pursuits, extracurricular activities, and personal projects with your passion. Seek mentors in your field of interest, attend workshops, and actively participate in events related to your passion to gain valuable insights and experiences.

For those with entrepreneurial inclinations, turning passion into a business venture is an exciting avenue to explore. The modern, digital-first economy is ripe for innovation, and many successful entrepreneurs started by turning their passion projects into lucrative ventures. The key is to blend your passion with a keen business sense, identifying market opportunities and creating value for others.

Perhaps our traditional educational ecosystem and structure have also realised that encouraging passion is the bedrock not only for individual satisfaction but also crucial in building our nation’s future. I would personally have been happier if this change in perspective had come earlier. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 holds immense promise in transforming the way we view and pursue careers, emphasising the nurturing of individual passions. With its focus on a holistic and multidisciplinary approach, the NEP encourages students to explore a diverse range of subjects and discover their true interests. The flexibility offered by the policy allows learners to tailor their education to align with their passions, fostering a sense of purpose and personal fulfilment. By promoting skill development, critical thinking, and creativity, the NEP paves the way for students to turn their passions into viable and rewarding careers. This visionary approach not only empowers the younger generation but also contributes to a workforce that is driven by passion, innovation, and a deep sense of purpose.

We also need to consider another crucial aspect of this journey — the fundamentally important role of parents in shaping the lives of their children. Parental support is the very bedrock upon which a child’s dreams can flourish. It’s understandable that, as parents, you may have concerns about the viability and stability of non-traditional career paths. However, the changing landscape of work and success stories from around the world prove that passion-driven careers can lead to unparalleled success. From Anil Kumble who trained to be an engineer but decided to pursue his love of cricket to Hugh Jackman who left his stable job as a physical education teacher to pursue uncharted waters in Hollywood — examples are to be found in every nook and corner.

Encouragement of parents is a powerful catalyst for the child’s success. As parents, understand that success is not a one-size-fits-all equation. By supporting your child’s passions, you are fostering a sense of purpose and dedication that will propel them towards personal and professional fulfilment. Numerous individuals who pursued their passions against societal norms — not only found success but also a deep sense of satisfaction in their chosen paths. Encouraging your child to pursue their passions also instils resilience and adaptability. In a rapidly evolving job market, these qualities are invaluable. The ability to navigate challenges, learn from failures, and adapt to changing circumstances is often honed through the pursuit of one’s passions.

Let us collectively redefine the very essence of success — not as a mere destination but as a reflection of realised passion. To students, I say — pay attention to the whispers of your deepest interests. To parents, become the unwavering support system your child needs. Together, let us embark on a collective journey where success becomes synonymous with the pursuit and realisation of passion.

Thank you for joining us on this journey of exploration, and here’s to many more years of inspiring conversations about passion, purpose, and success. Your support means the world to us!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery