85% Indian students now rely on AI for academics: Survey

India is witnessing an unprecedented wave of technological advancement, propelled by a national AI strategy, forward-looking government policies, and an ambitious goal to boost AI talent, infrastructure, and adoption. A recent survey across students, parents and teachers in North India like Delhi NCR, Haryana, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Meerut shows over a third 34% use AI to understand complex topics and concepts, 27% rely on it for general knowledge and research, and 13% turn to AI tools to complete homework assignments. Additionally, 21% of students report using AI for personal interests such as improving language skills, exploring hobbies like sports, music, or literature, and just under 3% say they have used AI for social-emotional support or to navigate life skills. The findings reveal that 85% of students in Grades 9-12 are already using artificial intelligence tools as part of their education.



For many students, AI has become woven into their daily lives. Chatbots provide instant homework help, adaptive platforms personalise lessons, and AI-powered games make learning more interactive. Most teachers agree that AI offers opportunities for more personalised learning and reduced administrative work, but they emphasise the urgent need for ongoing support and professional development to keep pace with their students.

The parental perspective is equally telling. While 67% of parents are comfortable with their children using AI at school, citing benefits like self-paced progress and targeted help, concerns remain. More than six in ten parents admit they do not actively guide their children on responsible AI use, echoing national trends and highlighting the need for better resources and communication around digital literacy, data privacy, and screen time.

Despite these challenges, the ecosystem is overwhelmingly optimistic. The majority of students in the survey conducted by Silverline Prestige School express a desire for even more AI-powered resources, while teachers and parents are open to upskilling and collaboration. With students setting the pace and adults closing the knowledge gap, India’s K–12 ecosystem stands on the threshold of an AI-powered transformation, one where energy, ambition, and collective action can set a new global standard in education.