XO & Mi @ Le Belvedere: Experience a flavourful feast to relish

With its luxurious modern setting and exquisite Southeast Asian cuisine, ‘XO & Mi @ Le Belvedere’ on the 20th floor of ‘Le Meridian’ offers not just a stunning panoramic view of Delhi but also a feast for the senses.

A symphony of flavours: The chef’s complimentary ‘Amuse-bouche’, a sweet potato crisp topped with flavourful mashed avocado, was a subtle yet exciting opener setting the tone for the culinary delight that followed. For the soup course, ‘Burnt Corn and Asparagus Soup’ was a harmonious blend of flavours and textures. ‘Laksh Prawn Wonton Soup’ for non-vegetarians was a fragrant and hearty treat that transported us straight to the streets of Southeast Asia.

Sushi and dim sum delight: The ‘Hurricane Salmon Roll’ paired with sriracha aioli, cucumber and tobiko brought a perfect balance of heat and umami. The vegetarian ‘Avocado Dragon Roll’ delighted us with its creamy shichimi-spiced cream cheese and refreshing cucumber. Asian dining and dim sum go hand-in-hand. ‘Chicken Coriander Dumplings’ - with its citrusy freshness and bursting flavours - and ‘Shiitake and Water Chestnut Dumplings’ - with its medley of earthy and crunchy textures - excelled in the dumplings department.

Knockout entrees: The perfectly cooked and succulent ‘Grilled Lamb Chop’ stole the spotlight among the entrees. For seafood lovers, ‘Thai Steamed Seabass’ was a delight combining delicate fish with aromatic herbs and spices.

Sweet endings: With its airy texture and subtle sweetness, ‘Hokkaido Cheesecake’ stood out among the choices offering a light yet satisfying finale to the feast. ‘Hot Honey Shibuya Toast’, ‘Coconut Panna Cotta’ and Tiramisu with their delightful blend of flavours and textures ensured every palate was pleased.

Final thoughts: ‘XO & Mi’ delivers a journey through the vibrant culinary tradition of Southeast Asia. Each dish is a testament to the culinary artistry of Chef Shekhar Kiroula, Executive Sous Chef at Le Meridian, who curated this exceptional experience. With meticulous attention to detail, innovative flavours that balance creativity with authenticity and a view to match this is a dining experience worth indulging.