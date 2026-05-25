The golden era of entertainment returns on Doordarshan National!

India’s prestigious public broadcaster is once again bringing an exciting lineup of programs filled with entertainment, knowledge and family values for its viewers. ‘Doordarshan National’ will now offer wholesome entertainment that connects every generation and gives families an opportunity to come together and enjoy television viewing.

The new programming lineup on ‘Doordarshan National’ will present a perfect blend of comedy, social relevance and knowledge. With the return of popular shows, the channel aims to revive cherished memories for viewers while also delivering a fresh entertainment experience for the new generation.

The biggest highlight will be the country’s most popular and evergreen quiz show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC), which isn’t merely a quiz show but a platform representing the hopes, dreams and inspiring stories of millions of Indians. Over the years, the program has established itself as one of Indian television’s most trusted and popular knowledge-based shows. The legendary host Amitabh Bachchan’s powerful presentation, engaging conversations and emotional connection with participants make the show special for viewers of all age groups.

KBC has given ordinary people from across the country a new identity through their talent and knowledge. The show not only entertains but also inspires audiences, enhances general knowledge and boosts confidence. Every episode brings together excitement, emotions, inspiring struggles and the power of knowledge. The journeys of contestants and their efforts to fulfil their dreams deeply connect with viewers. The questions asked in the show are based on Indian culture, history, sports, science, cinema and current affairs, making it a complete family entertainment program. With its iconic style, engaging questions and inspiring atmosphere, it’s all set to return with the same excitement and enthusiasm among viewers. The show will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm exclusively on ‘Doordarshan National’.

In addition, viewers will also get to watch the evergreen drama series ‘Rajni 2.0’. Set in a contemporary backdrop and centred around a strong female protagonist, the show will effectively highlight various social issues. It tells the story of a courageous and intelligent woman who faces challenges with determination and confidence. The show promises a compelling mix of social awareness and family emotions. Its engaging storytelling, attractive visuals and powerful presentation will keep viewers connected with every episode. The program will air Monday to Friday at 8 pm.

For audiences who enjoy comedy and satire, ‘Office Office: Chali Musaddi Ki Beti’ will bring a unique blend of humour and social commentary. Carrying forward the legacy of the popular show ‘Office Office’, this new version portrays the daily struggles of the common man in a light-hearted yet impactful manner. The show attempts to deliver meaningful social messages that will not only entertain viewers but also encourage them to reflect on societal realities. Interesting characters, witty dialogues and contemporary themes make the program appealing to audiences across all age groups. The show will air Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

Viewers will also be able to enjoy all these programs on the ‘Waves OTT’ platform. Keeping the needs of modern digital audiences in mind, it will provide viewers with the flexibility to watch their favourite programs anytime and anywhere. Available across multiple digital platforms, including mobile phones, tablets and smart TVs, the platform will offer a seamless and convenient entertainment experience.

‘Doordarshan National’ has always been a symbol of Indian culture, family values and quality entertainment. Through these new offerings, the channel aims to provide meaningful content that not only entertains but also delivers positive and inspiring messages for audiences of every age group.