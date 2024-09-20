Taste of Uttarakhand: A celebration of rich heritage and exquisite cuisine

From the hearty ‘Bhatt Ki Churkani’ to the flavourful ‘Jhangore Ki Kheer’, The Park New Delhi’s ‘Taste of Uttarakhand’ enthralls Delhi’s food enthusiasts with a delightful range of dishes from the hills. Experience the vibrant culinary heritage of Uttarakhand, right in the heart of the capital, at this extraordinary gastronomic celebration.

Indulge in the rich flavours of ‘Devbhumi ‘with our specially curated menu by Chef Narender Singh Bisht, who hails from Uttarakhand. Chef Narender brings his expertise in authentic ‘pahadi’ cuisine to the festival. Each dish is thoughtfully prepared, offering a true taste of Uttarakhand’s cultural legacy. From the use of local herbs to traditional cooking techniques, Chef Narender’s menu embodies the essence of the hills, inviting food lovers to savour the traditions woven into every dish.

Savour the authentic taste of dishes like ‘Bhatt Ki Churkani’, ‘Lingda Sabji’, ‘Jangli Murg’, ‘Palak Ka Kappa’, ‘Kumaoni Raita’, ‘Mach Pakor’, ‘Jakhiya Aloo’, ‘Jhangore Ki Kheer’ and many more as the hotel celebrates the culinary heritage of Uttarakhand with these flavourful delicacies.

Food lovers are welcome to make their reservations, gather their appetite and be prepared for an extraordinary dining experience.

Where: Mist, The Park, 15 Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001

When: Ongoing till September 30, 2024

Availability: Lunch and Dinner (Curated set menu and a la carte)

For reservations, please call: +91 9873012304 / 011 2374 3000