Sufi Nights: A celebration of soulful music & fine dining

Sheraton New Delhi Hotel is delighted to present ‘Sufi Nights’, a captivating musical experience that brings together the timeless charm of live Sufi performances, exceptional dining and warm hospitality. The event takes place every Friday and Saturday from 7:30 pm onwards, offering guests an evening of soulful melodies and memorable moments.

Set against the elegant backdrop of Sheraton New Delhi Hotel, ‘Sufi Nights’ creates the perfect setting for families, friends, couples and music enthusiasts to unwind and immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of Sufi music. Guests can enjoy an enchanting live singing performance while indulging in a thoughtfully curated dining experience featuring authentic ‘Dehlnavi’ cuisine.

Blending culture, flavour and hospitality, ‘Sufi Nights’ is designed to offer a unique and immersive evening for those seeking meaningful celebrations, leisurely gatherings or simply an escape into the world of soulful music.





Event Details

What: Sufi Nights

When: Every Friday & Saturday, 7:30 pm onwards

Where: Sheraton New Delhi Hotel

For reservations and more information, guests may contact Sheraton New Delhi Hotel at +919205909854