Step into a Christmas wonderland at Eros Hotel Nehru Place

Eros Hotel, Nehru Place, has transformed into a magical Christmas wonderland, straight out of a ‘Disney’ dream. From the moment you step in, the festive charm envelops you. The highlight? A life-size edible gingerbread house crafted by the talented Executive Chef Diwas, adorned with intricate edible miniatures, from Santa and his reindeers to charming sleighs and bunnies- all created with his culinary artistry.

The grandeur continues with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, twinkling lights and festive embellishments filling every corner with holiday cheer. Each detail evokes the nostalgic warmth of childhood Christmas memories.

Eros Hotel also offers an extensive festive menu across its restaurants, inviting you to savour the true spirit of the season with family and friends. Immerse yourself in the magic, warmth and love of Christmas at Eros Hotel, where every moment is a celebration of joy.