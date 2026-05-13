Share to Shine: A light for both the giver and the receiver

The meaning of sharing has always been greater than the act itself. One may share food, one may share time. One may share knowledge, one may share love or one may share even a small word of hope. But when it’s done with a pure heart and without any expectation, it becomes a light for both the giver and the receiver.

‘Share to Shine’, the theme of the 13th anniversary of ‘Art of Giving’, is a very simple but deeply spiritual thought. It tells us that by sharing what we have, we don’t become less. Rather, we become brighter in our own lives because the joy of another person becomes a part of our own happiness.

In our ancient Indian wisdom, giving has never been seen only as charity. It is seen as a duty, as a discipline and as a path to inner purification. The ‘Taittiriya Upanishad’ says, ‘श्रद्धया देयम् । अश्रद्धयाऽदेयम् । श्रिया देयम् । ह्रिया देयम् । भिया देयम् । संविदा देयम् (Shraddhaya deyam, ashraddhaya adeyam, shriya deyam, hriya deyam, bhiya deyam, samvida deyam)’, which means give with faith; do not give without faith. Give with grace, give with humility, give with responsibility and give with understanding. This is the true spirit of ‘Share to Shine’. Sharing shouldn’t come from pride. It should come from respect for the other person and from a feeling that the same divinity lives in all.

In the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ also, Lord Krishna explains to Arjuna that the best form of giving is that which is given at the right place, at the right time, to a worthy person and without any expectation of return. This is ‘Sattvik Daan’. This thought is very close to the philosophy of ‘Art of Giving’, propounded by Shree Achyuta Samanta, who has shown through his life that giving isn’t a matter of wealth, but a matter of the heart.

‘Share to Shine’ can be practised by every person in day-to-day life. A teacher can share knowledge with a student beyond the classroom. A student can share time with a friend who is weak in studies. A doctor can share care with a patient beyond treatment. A professional can share skills with someone who needs guidance. A neighbour can share food with a hungry person. A child can share a smile with an elderly person. Each act may look small, but its effect can be very large.

The sun shines because it gives light. The river remains pure because it flows and gives water. The tree stands silently and gives fruits, shade and oxygen without asking anything in return. Nature itself teaches us that sharing is the law of life. When we stop sharing, we become closed within ourselves. When we start sharing, we become connected with the universe.

परोपकाराय फलन्ति वृक्षाः, परोपकाराय वहन्ति नद्यः। परोपकाराय दुहन्ति गावः, परोपकारार्थमिदं शरीरम्॥

(Paropakaraya phalanti vrikshah, paropakaraya vahanti nadyah, paropakaraya duhanti gavah, paropakarartham idam shariram), which means, trees bear fruits for others; rivers flow for others; cows give milk for others and this human body is meant for the service of others. Therefore, ‘Share to Shine’ isn’t only a theme for one celebration. It’s a call to make sharing a habit, a culture and a way of living.

In this age of technology and fast life, people may have more facilities but less time for each other. Many are connected through devices, but lonely in heart. In such a time, sharing time, listening to someone, guiding a young mind, supporting a needy family, teaching a skill, donating books, feeding someone or simply speaking with kindness can become a great act of giving.

The 13th anniversary of ‘Art of Giving’ with the theme ‘Share to Shine’ reminds us that goodness should not remain locked inside us. Whatever good we have must travel to others. When knowledge is shared, it becomes wisdom. When food is shared, it becomes Prasad. When love is shared, it becomes devotion. When happiness is shared, it becomes peace.

Service to mankind is service to God. Sharing is the simplest form of service. Let us share what we can, wherever we can, with a pure mind and no expectation of return. In that sharing, we will not lose anything. We will shine within and we will help others shine too.

The writer is the Founder of KIIT, KISS and AoG