Yash & Kiara’s love story in ‘Toxic’ feels all-consuming

Some love stories begin with a confession. ‘Tabaahi’ chooses silence instead. Featuring Yash and Kiara Advani, the first song from ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ is a poignant portrayal of yearning, restraint and unspoken emotions. Composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, the haunting melody and soulful vocals beautifully elevate every lingering glance between the two, making their unspoken connection with the true heartbeat of the song.

Throughout the video, Yash and Kiara’s moments together are filled with an undeniable pull. Every shared glance carries the weight of yearning, while every silence feels heavier than a conversation. Rather than relying on dramatic declarations, ‘Tabaahi’ embraces emotional restraint, making their connection feel even more all-consuming.

One of the music video’s most striking moments comes when Tara Sutaria’s character, Rebecca, asks Raya (Yash), “You can’t love anyone other than yourself?” His response is immediate: “Not a chance.” On the surface, it sounds like certainty, a man convinced that love has no place in his life. But in the very next moments, that conviction quietly unravels.

The camera cuts to Raya looking at Kiara and in that single glance, words become irrelevant. His eyes betray everything he refuses to admit. The longing, the hesitation and the quiet vulnerability suggest a man trying to outrun emotions that have already taken hold.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ has a powerhouse ensemble featuring Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. The film will be released worldwide on August 26, 2026.