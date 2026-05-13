Vimal Khanna: Taking a legendary survival thriller character from books to screens

‘Amazon MX Player’ unveiled the gripping trailer of its upcoming survival thriller ‘Vimal Khanna’. Adapted from the iconic universe ‘The Vimal Series’, by Surender Mohan Pathak, brings one of Hindi literature’s most enduring characters to the screen. The show is headlined by Sunny Hinduja in the titular role, alongside Isha Talwar and Tara Alisha Berry. Set to premiere on May 15, the series plunges into a tense, unpredictable world where identity is fragile, trust is dangerous and every move comes at a cost.

The trailer sets the tone for a relentless survival thriller, as Vimal Khanna finds himself constantly on the run, pulled deeper into a dangerous spiral of betrayal, deception and survival, where every escape only pushes him further in. As secrets begin to unfold and hidden motives come to light, one question begins to linger: Vimal Khanna bachega ya marega? Will he find a way out or get pulled further into the spiral?

Wrongfully accused and stripped of his identity, Vimal’s fight for innocence soon turns into a battle against a system determined to destroy him. As control slips, every move feels anticipated and every escape comes at a cost, pulling him deeper into a complex web. With its raw fiction edge and emotional intensity, Vimal Khanna builds a gritty, urban world driven by paranoia, shifting loyalty and the instinct to survive.

Speaking about the show and his character, Sunny Hinduja said, “Working on ‘Vimal Khanna’ with ‘Amazon MX Player’ has been an immersive experience. Vimal isn’t a conventional hero; he’s an ordinary man pushed into extraordinary circumstances, where survival becomes instinct. What drew me to the character is his internal conflict, the constant struggle between holding on to his identity and adapting to a system that’s working against him. There’s a saying, ‘Ye Alag Mitti Ka Bana Hai’, which is apt for Vimal and his journey is what makes him both vulnerable and powerful.”