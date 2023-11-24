Vicky Kaushal is excited for the release of ‘Sam Bahadur’

‘Masaan’ fame star Vicky Kaushal is one of the stars who carved his niche in the Bollywood industry with his acting prowess. He has been seen donning the skin of multiple characters. From playing an army man in ‘Raazi’ to essaying a completely quirky role in ‘Govinda Naam Mera,’ he gave his audience the characters to remember.

Though today he is counted among the leading men of the industry, it wasn’t smooth sailing for him right from the start.

In the beginning, Vicky played many small roles in big Bollywood movies and according to his interaction with a popular entertainment news portal, he knocked on every door during his initial days. He used to give thousands of auditions for ads, short films and more and used to land only a handful of roles.

Kaushal revealed that despite being selected in the top two or three, the final part used to be given to someone else. Therefore, when asked if he regrets anything about his journey, the actor straightaway said no. He mentioned that he had been craving opportunities during the first half of his journey and thus, he can’t say he regrets any exposure that he got.

The ‘Uri’ star added that ‘even when things don’t work out, they teach you something’. He mentioned that he has always enjoyed working with the stars who have been a part of his journey and relished every film and character that he has done.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is both nervous and excited for the release of ‘Sam Bahadur’, which is coming out on December 1, 2023. Then later in December, his film ‘Dunki’ with Shah Rukh Khan is slated for release. And last but not least, he has ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ that will be released in 2024.