Tabu opens up about the unfair pressure of ageism women face in cinema

Tabu has always chosen roles that truly connect with her, stayed away from unnecessary drama and spoken with an honesty rarely seen among celebrities. In a recent interview, she spoke openly about ageing, the pressure women in cinema face and why she never learned to give safe and careful answers like most people in the industry do.

In a candid chat with ‘Harper’s Bazaar India’, Tabu touched upon a topic that hits close to home for many women in the film industry, pointing out how society tends to obsess over a woman's age far more than the woman herself ever does.

“People are more worried about your age than you are yourself. They want to show you the mirror, as though you don’t have one at home,” she said.

She pushed back against the idea that ageing is a dramatic, overnight change, explaining that it happens slowly and steadily over time and everyone who has lived through it knows this better than anyone else.

“The person answering that question hasn’t aged overnight. We experience it every single day. It’s not like one day someone wakes up at 20 and the next day they turn 45,” she added.

The actress also shared an interesting insight about how things work in the film industry when it comes to saying no to a project. She revealed that people around her often advised her not to be too honest when turning down a film and that the general expectation was to avoid giving a real opinion about a script and simply blame it on busy schedules instead.

“You should not give a real reason for not doing a film,” she said while recalling the advice she received. “Give the excuse of dates and walk away. I didn’t understand that. If I don’t like the script, I don’t like it. And I said so,” she added.